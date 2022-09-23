TV5MONDE Teams with Roku to Distribute TV5MONDEplus

ADVERTISEMENT

TV5MONDE and Roku have partnered to launch the French-language streaming service TV5MONDEplus in France, Germany, Mexico, the U.K., the U.S. and more.

Consumers in those countries can now access the streamer via their Roku streaming devices. TV5MONDEplus features thousands of titles subtitled in up to six languages (Arabic, English, French, German, Romanian, Spanish). The catalog includes recent titles such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, l’Afrique au coeur; Rouge; Wara; Wilder; Lâcher prise and more.

TV5MONDEplus was developed with the support of TV5MONDE’s partners SRC (Société Radio Canada), Télé-Quebec, TV5 Québec Canada, RTS (Radio Télévision Suisse), RTBF (Radio Télévision Belge Francophone), France Télévisions and TV5MONDE SAS.

Roku will launch the streamer in more territories soon.

“With TV5MONDE available in more than 200 countries around the world, we are pleased to expand the availability of TV5MONDEplus as we continue to seek additional opportunities to grow our streaming audience,” said TV5MONDE President and CEO Yves Bigot. “Roku, as one of the world’s top streaming platforms that is growing internationally, is an ideal partner for this expansion.”