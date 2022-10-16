Sunday, October 16, 2022
Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go

Mansha Daswani


On offer from Epic Story Media at MIPCOM this week, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is a music-filled series for the 4-to-6 set.

In the 40×11-minute series, among the highlights of the TV Kids Screenings Festival, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is centered on three enthusiastic problem-solvers whose big imaginations land them in the most hilarious situations.

“Each episode contains an original song written by award-winning composer Daniel Ingram,” says Jessica Labi, head of distribution and brand strategy. “It’s such a fun way to encourage kids to respect nature and explore the great outdoors!”











About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

