On offer from Epic Story Media at MIPCOM this week, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is a music-filled series for the 4-to-6 set.

In the 40×11-minute series, among the highlights of the TV Kids Screenings Festival, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is centered on three enthusiastic problem-solvers whose big imaginations land them in the most hilarious situations.

“Each episode contains an original song written by award-winning composer Daniel Ingram,” says Jessica Labi, head of distribution and brand strategy. “It’s such a fun way to encourage kids to respect nature and explore the great outdoors!”