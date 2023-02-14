Turkish Broadcasters Align for Türkiye As One Charity Campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcasters in Türkiye are coming together to broadcast a charity campaign on February 15 at 8 p.m. to support relief efforts for the earthquakes that hit the country.

For the citizens who have experienced the devastating consequences of the earthquakes that have affected Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Adana, Osmaniye, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Sanliurfa and Kilis, the live broadcast will be aired on all channels at the same time. During the joint broadcast, leading names from the arts, business and sports worlds will support the victims.

Proceeds from the Türkiye As One campaign will be donated to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and The Red Crescent (Kizilay).