Tubi’s Adam Lewinson

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM.

 

Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, began the keynote conversation by asking Lewinson about the gains in AVOD viewership across the globe. “Television predominantly has always been a free, ad-supported model. In the past few years, thanks to the investment of billions by SVOD services, the perception has been that the future of television, which is the future of streaming, would be behind a paywall. But ultimately, historical trends hold. My belief and the belief of the executive team at Tubi is that the future of television is free, ad-supported and specifically video on demand.”











