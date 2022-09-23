Tubi’s Adam Lewinson to Receive World Screen Trendsetter Award

Saturday, September 24, 2022
Adam Lewinson, the chief content officer at Tubi, will be honored for his contributions to driving forward the AVOD landscape with the World Screen Trendsetter Award, presented in partnership with RX France at MIPCOM CANNES.

Lewinson leads a team that is stocking up on a vast array of content as Tubi continues to see usage gains and expands its international footprint while also driving forward an original content strategy.

For information on how to congratulate Lewinson on his World Screen Trendsetter Award, please contact Ricardo Guise on rguise@worldscreen.com.











