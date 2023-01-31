Tubi Scores Warner Bros. Discovery Content Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubi has inked a content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that adds 14 WB-branded FAST channels and more than 225 AVOD titles, totaling over 2,000 hours, to the platform.

Tubi will launch three brand-new curated FAST channels—WB TV Watchlist, WB TV Keeping It Real and WB TV All Together—each featuring Warner Bros. Discovery content, including all seasons of Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, FBoy Island, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Also debuting on the platform are 11 FAST channels focused on fan-favorite genres, including lifestyles, homes, classic movies, education, mysteries and weddings, among others. New titles across Tubi’s expanded linear channel and AVOD offering will include popular series such as Cake Boss, My Cat from Hell, Breaking Amish, Caribbean Life, How It’s Made, Paranormal Lockdown, The Tomorrow People and My Five Wives, as well as select seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, in addition to classic films including The Astronaut’s Wife, For Your Consideration and Lord of the Flies.

Content will begin rolling out as early as February 1 and throughout the month.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalog that TV lovers can’t get enough of, and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “From critically acclaimed and groundbreaking to lighthearted and addicting, our new WB branded FAST channels and on-demand offering will speak to each of Tubi’s distinct audience communities.”

“Tubi’s innovative platform and these new channels are one more way we are bringing Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast array of content to our fans,” added David Decker, president of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. “Tubi is an incredible client, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with these new channels.