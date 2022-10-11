Tubi Ramps Up FAST Channel Offering

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Mansha Daswani


Tubi now offers more than 200 live FAST channels across sports, entertainment and news, with new additions from Lionsgate, FilmRise and Cinedigm, among others.

The AVOD service also recently launched an exclusive FIFA World Cup linear FAST channel, alongside services built around Gordon Ramsay, The Masked Singer and more. It has expanded its news lineup with recent additions from Scripps; as such, News on Tubi now features over 100 local station feeds.

“In just two short years, our FAST channel offering has evolved into a robust and popular pipeline of viewing options across news, sports and entertainment,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We’re excited to continue delivering a best-in-class streaming experience that combines our massive on-demand library with a large ‘lean-back’ curation of linear channels.”

 











