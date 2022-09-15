Tubi Launches FIFA World Cup FAST Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubi has launched its brand-new FIFA World Cup FAST channel, featuring highlights and analysis from this year’s competition and content from past tournaments.

Every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match will be available for free on-demand and programmed into the channel as replays.

Viewers can now access a vast premium library that features series and films highlighting past and future FIFA World Cup tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Qatar Prepares. Additional featured content includes FIFA World Cup Classics, FIFA Women’s World Cup Classics, Gold Stars—The Story, When the World Watched and Etched in Gold. Fans can also access past matches from FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015, FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 and FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

Special FOX Sports Digital content celebrating this year’s tournament will appear on the channel in the lead-up to the competition. During the tournament, the channel will roll out event coverage featuring highlight compilation videos.

“We’re proud to be the ultimate streaming destination in the U.S. to celebrate the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament,” said Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi. “We’re thrilled to give our viewers different entry points to enjoy one of the largest global sports events, whether they want to drop into the experience via our FAST channel or actively engage through VOD, Tubi is making sure soccer fans never miss a moment of this historic winter World Cup.”