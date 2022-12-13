Trioscope Secures Bridge Funding from Krafton

ADVERTISEMENT

Hybrid entertainment and technology company Trioscope (Netflix’s The Liberator) has secured a first round of bridge funding from Krafton and will use it to further scale its business and brand globally.

Powered by Trioscope’s proprietary technology, the company recently grew to include multiple lines of business: Trioscope Studios and Trioscope Platform. Trioscope Studios develops its own IP and unique content, including Netflix’s The Liberator; the George R.R. Martin-executive produced Night of the Cooters; and Takeover, a collaboration with Quality Films, which stars Quavo and Billy Zane. The company also recently acquired the exclusive rights to develop Enki Bilal’s popular graphic novel MONSTER into a television series.

Trioscope licenses its proprietary technology via Trioscope Platform, enabling third-part filmmakers and content producers to use its unique tech to create visually appealing worlds at a fraction of the big-budget cost. Trioscope recently announced it licensed its platform to Oiffy for A Winter’s Journey, starring John Malkovich.

In addition to Trioscope Studios and Trioscope Platform, the company also recently launched Takeover World, a fictional universe based on its Takeover IP that will come to life in digital content, a blockchain-based strategy card game and VIP club, the Takeover movie franchise, experiential events and more.

“Trioscope is delighted to partner with Krafton as we continue to widen our international footprint and cultivate our vision,” said L.C. Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope. “This round of funding will fuel our ability to move forward with the tech-driven, immersive experiences and epic universes we’re synthesizing.”