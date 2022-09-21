Thunderbird Bolsters Distribution Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderbird Entertainment Group has appointed Nelson Huynh to the role of director of distribution sales.

Huynh will license Thunderbird’s animated and live-action kids’ series from Atomic Cartoons and prime-time scripted series from Thunderbird to broadcasters, streamers and other media outlets with a focus on EMEA, Latin America and Asia.

Reporting to Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products, Huynh will also work to secure commissions, presales and co-productions for new series from Thunderbird’s animated, scripted and unscripted (Great Pacific Media) series production divisions.

“Like many others in the industry, I have worked with Nelson for several years and have been impressed by his sales acumen and his kind and smart approach to clients,” said Goldsmith. “He is exactly the type of talent that we were looking for to join our growing team as we continue to build our production slate and undertake more third-party distribution opportunities.”

“Thunderbird has an impressive library of TV series ranging from the hit prime-time comedy Kim’s Convenience to the animated The Last Kids on Earth, based on the wildly popular book series,” said Huynh. “And with more on the way, I can’t wait to dig in and expand the global reach of these series. I am beyond excited to join Thunderbird Distribution.”