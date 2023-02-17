Susan Wojcicki Stepping Down as YouTube CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as CEO of YouTube, with Neal Mohan named as her successor.

Wojcicki began working with Google’s founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, 25 years ago and served in a range of roles at the tech giant before being tapped to lead the video-sharing site, which Google acquired in 2006. She is stepping down to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she said in a letter to the company’s employees. She will assist in the transition and is taking on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.

Wojcicki has worked with Mohan for some 15 years, since he joined Google following its acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007. He was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015 and went on to drive the launches of YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts.

“With all we’re doing across Shorts, streaming and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us,” Wojcicki said.