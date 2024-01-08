Succession, The Bear Score Golden Globes

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Kristin Brzoznowski


Among the big winners at last night’s Golden Globe Awards, Succession won for best TV drama and The Bear for best TV comedy or musical.

Succession‘s Sarah Snook also took home a win for female actor in a TV drama, and co-star Kieran Culkin won on the male actor in a TV drama side.

The Bear swept that category in the TV comedy or musical category, with wins for Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White.

Supporting actor nods for TV went to Matthew Macfadyen of Succession and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown.

Beef won for limited TV series, anthology series or TV movie and its stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both took home performance accolades.

Ricky Gervais won a Globe for Ricky Gervais Armageddon in the category of best performance in stand-up comedy on TV.











