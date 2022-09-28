Starzplay Rebranding as Lionsgate+

ADVERTISEMENT

Starz’s international streaming service Starzplay is rebranding as Lionsgate+ in 35 countries, coinciding with a new look and graphics package.

The new look with graphics package, color palette and design elements will begin in the U.S. and roll out in the majority of Starz’s 63-country footprint.

Starzplay will rebrand to Lionsgate+ in 35 Starz markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada, where it will remain Starz. Brand names for Starzplay Arabia along with South and Southeast Asia’s Lionsgate Play will also remain in place.

“We recognized the potential of the global OTT market early, and over the last few years we have built an incredible global streaming service, which has become a destination for audiences seeking premium, provocative programming,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “Operating under Lionsgate+ internationally brings a distinct and differentiated identity in an increasingly crowded international marketplace and builds on the brand equity in the Lionsgate name that our extensive research has proven is strong around the world. Even with the separation of Starz and the Lionsgate studio business, the Lionsgate brand will continue to be valuable to the ongoing success of our international platform.”

“Our commitment to deliver bold, curated stories where we push boundaries and defy expectations remains the same,” said Superna Kalle, president of international networks for Starz. “We have built strong relationships with our viewers and look forward to continue providing them premium storytelling as Lionsgate+.”