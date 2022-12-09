STARZ Bolsters Domestic Leadership Team

ADVERTISEMENT

STARZ has strengthened the leadership team under Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks, with two new hires and an internal promotion.

Jimmy Hilburn has been tapped as chief marketing officer and will oversee all teams across marketing, media, publicity and creative. Prior to this, he was director of marketing at Netflix, where he led original series launches for Bridgerton, Ozark, Narcos, House of Cards and Dear White People. He also helped establish the company’s stand-up brand Netflix is a Joke and built creative teams around the globe to support Netflix’s slate of international originals. Before that, Kilburn served as director of marketing at AMC, where he launched the network’s inaugural slate of original programming, including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

Susan Ievoli has been hired as senior VP of publicity, events and awards. She will lead the streaming platform’s programming publicity and awards campaigns and strategy and will also be responsible for the company’s events and talent relations. Most recently, she served as senior VP of public relations and social media for The HISTORY Channel. She helped oversee HISTORY’s first scripted programming slate and spearheaded the awards and press campaigns for the Emmy Award-winning series Hatfields & McCoys, Roots and Vikings. Prior to that, she served as a publicity executive at Turner Broadcasting, overseeing campaigns at TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies and truTV.

Lastly, Robin Chacko has been upped from senior VP of OTT marketing to executive VP of director-to-consumer. In his elevated role, he will lead growth marketing, product management and subscriber operations for the STARZ apps on mobile, streaming boxes, game consoles, smart TVs and the web. He originally joined STARZ in 2017 as senior VP of growth marketing and product management. Before joining the company, he led product management and CRM for Jam City. Prior to that, he led group operations for Tetris Hasbro and Pogo Studio at Electronic Arts and served as head of game analytics for EA Mobile.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy and Susan to the STARZ team and elevate Robin’s oversight in a key area of the business,” said Hoffman. “These best-in-class executives are creative disruptors who are as strategic and analytical as they are innovative. They will further amplify the company’s momentum as we continue to grow our subscriber base and develop premium campaigns in support of our robust slate.”