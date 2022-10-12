SPI International Unveils First Metaverse Space

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International, part of the CANAL+ Group, has launched its first space in the metaverse, Casa FilmBox.

The virtual space within Spatial’s metaverse features an auditorium, meeting rooms, galleries and exhibition halls to showcase SPI’s rich portfolio of content, products and marketing campaigns. Casa FilmBox also features a performance center that the company aims to use for hosting special events such as movie screenings, shows, company get-togethers and other community activities.

Casa FilmBox is designed to familiarize metaverse users with the SPI/FilmBox brand and to Brin SPI teams, partners and audiences together within a fully immersive virtual hub.

Additionally, SPI plans to create and share its own NFTs with the community in the near future through the metaverse.

“With the introduction of higher speed mobile internet, 5G, metaverse will become an essential part of our daily lives,” said Haymi Behar, CMO and CDO at SPI International. “We see the metaverse as a space where the physical and digital come together to create the “phygital”—a brand-new immersive experience that will transform the ways in which brands engage with their communities and vice versa. This will be a kind of immersive engagement that is unprecedented in the professional world.”

Behar adds, “These virtual hubs will allow professionals to visually manifest their ideas, work and co-create with their team members from all around the world within a single shared environment as if they are right next to each other. Collaborative thinking increases productivity immensely, and the metaverse will help in this direction.”

“By taking full advantage of the rapidly evolving technology, Casa FilmBox aims to reach audiences by creating unique, personalized and immersive experiences,” Behar continued. “Web3, NFTs and blockchain technologies open countless opportunities to interact with and experience content. We also believe that the presence of our brands in the metaverse will help grow our relationship with young, connected audiences. Innovation is at the heart of all of our endeavors at SPI, and it brings us immense joy to be at the forefront of this transformation that will eventually become an integral part of our lives.”