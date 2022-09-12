Slew of New Highlights Unveiled at D23 Expo

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the announcements from the D23 Expo, Disney Branded Television revealed new projects and released never-before-seen content for its series and movies across Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

The event saw a first look at the Disney+ original series American Born Chinese, coming in 2023. Based on the genre-hopping graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

A second season of Big Shot will see all episodes streaming on Disney+ beginning October 12. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, meanwhile, debuts on February 10 on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.

The Disney+ original series National Treasure: Edge of History, an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess, is set to debut on December 14 with two episodes.

Season two of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres in February 2023 on Disney+. It picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!), as well as Penny’s loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer and Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, among others.

Also announced were three new unscripted holiday specials for Disney+ streaming this holiday season: Best in Snow, a winter competition event hosted by Titus Burgess; Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, following the superstar a cappella group as they work to find inspiration for their annual holiday album; and The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a modern reimagining of a holiday classic that fuses the worlds of hip-hop and classical music to put a fresh spin on a beloved tale.

There was a special preview for season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, set after an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake when the Wildcats return to East High, where they will prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. On their first day back, the principal announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school, and the Wildcats will be playing featured extras in the movie.

New details about Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which premieres in 2023 on Disney Junior and Disney+, were shared. Set during the High Republic era, the series will follow a group of Younglings as they embark on missions where they will help people in need, discover exotic creatures, clash with villainous pirates, train with their masters and ultimately learn the valuable skills needed in order to become Jedi. Jamaal Avery Jr. (Abbott Elementary) and Emma Berman (Pixar’s Luca) will be leading the voice cast.

“At Disney Branded Television, we create shows full of magic, adventure, thrill and heart that resonate with audiences around the world,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Our announcements today spotlight the breadth and depth of our commitment to entertaining fans of all ages, across animation, live-action series and movies, unscripted and documentaries.”