Skydance TV Taps Netflix Alum

Matt Thunell (Stranger Things, House of Cards) has exited his post at Netflix to become the new president of Skydance Television.

Thunell will lead the development and production of the studio’s expansive slate of series across all broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. In this role, Thunell will also oversee Skydance Television’s creative, production and business affairs teams.

Departing Skydance TV head Bill Bost is launching his own production company and will transition to an overall producing deal with Skydance Television, where he will develop and produce premium commercial television projects exclusively for Skydance.

Longtime collaborators Bost and Thunell will work closely together.

Bost said: “For nearly 12 years, I have had the privilege of calling Skydance my professional home. Working alongside extraordinary storytellers on all sides of the camera has been a dream come true, and I am particularly proud of the team’s growth and success through the pandemic. Like so many, this period has also been a moment of reflection for me, balancing my deep connection to Skydance and the stories we tell, alongside my desire to become more involved in all aspects of creating and producing great TV. With David and Dana’s encouragement and full support, I am thrilled to say that journey continues as I launch this new company. Furthermore, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Matt through the years and look forward to continuing that support and collaboration.”

Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer of Skydance, said: “After a hugely successful past few years, this is a milestone time for Skydance Television. Today we are doubling our executive and creative TV business talent by continuing to benefit from Bill’s creative vision in his new role as a supplier and collaborator, while welcoming Matt who brings remarkable expertise and passion during a particularly revolutionary time in our business. As we hit the ground running on this next phase, we are grateful beyond words for Bill’s tireless work at Skydance over the last 12 years, especially his passionate leadership and guidance of our television division and are thankful that he has chosen to stay a part of the Skydance family as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Likewise, we are thrilled that Matt Thunell is joining the company to lead our television group into the future. In addition to simply being one of the best creative and strategic executives in the business, Matt has an incredible understanding of the global marketplace and a breadth of experience and relationships that are beyond compare.”

Thunell said: “The past eight years at Netflix have been the most rewarding of my career. I am grateful to everyone at Netflix and am humbled to reflect on the groundbreaking series and world-class talent I’ve had the opportunity to support. Now, I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity at Skydance at such an exciting time in the company’s growth. I’ve partnered with David, Dana and Bill for years and can’t wait to work more closely with them as we further expand the business. I also am honored to collaborate with Skydance’s incredible roster of talent and look forward to championing their creativity for audiences around the world.”