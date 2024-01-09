Skydance to Adapt John Flanagan’s YA Series

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Alexa Alfano


Skydance is set to turn John Flanagan’s Ranger’s Apprentice YA novels into a live-action film franchise.

The series follows Will, an orphan, who is taken in as an apprentice by mysterious protectors known as the Rangers. Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures) is on board to adapt the books for the screen, as well as direct and produce.

Flanagan began writing Ranger’s Apprentice in short story form as a way to pique his son’s interest in reading. The stories have since turned into a universe of a dozen novels, plus prequels and spin-offs.

Kim Quinn will also serve as a producer. Joining forces with Melfi and Quinn as producers are Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Flanagan will serve as executive producer. Matt Grimm, representing Skydance, will supervise the overall production.











