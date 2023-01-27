The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers Renewed at FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment has ordered two-year renewals for three hit FOX Animation Domination series: The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

The renewals guarantee seasons 35 and 36 of The Simpsons, extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in TV history, seasons 22 and 23 of Family Guy and seasons 14 and 15 of Bob’s Burgers.

The three series, all produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, rank among the top ten comedies for the 2022-23 season. Family Guy is also FOX’s most streamed program on record.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful longtime partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at FOX Entertainment. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation,” added Marci Proietto, executive VP of 20th Television Animation.“Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”