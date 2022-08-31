Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Showtime Promotes for Senior VP of Programming

Showtime Promotes for Senior VP of Programming

Kristin Brzoznowski 11 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Rogovin has been promoted from VP of nonfiction programming at Showtime Networks to the position of senior VP of programming.

Rogovin is based in the Showtime West Coast offices in West Hollywood and reports to Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP of nonfiction programming. An Emmy-nominated and Peabody and DuPont Award-winning executive, Rogovin joined Showtime in 2019. Her work has included We Need to Talk About Cosby, Supreme Team and Supervillain, as well as Couples Therapy, Ziwe and VICE.

“Since joining Showtime, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate,” said Malhotra. “She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for the job is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Ampere: Netflix to Earn Additional $2.2 Billion with Ad Tier

Ampere Analysis is projecting that Netflix's launch of an ad tier will see it earn $2.2 billion more by 2027 than it would by continuing with a subscription-only model.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.