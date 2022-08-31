Showtime Promotes for Senior VP of Programming

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Rogovin has been promoted from VP of nonfiction programming at Showtime Networks to the position of senior VP of programming.

Rogovin is based in the Showtime West Coast offices in West Hollywood and reports to Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP of nonfiction programming. An Emmy-nominated and Peabody and DuPont Award-winning executive, Rogovin joined Showtime in 2019. Her work has included We Need to Talk About Cosby, Supreme Team and Supervillain, as well as Couples Therapy, Ziwe and VICE.

“Since joining Showtime, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate,” said Malhotra. “She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for the job is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise.”