Showtime Being Integrated into Paramount+ in the U.S.

Paramount is planning to integrate Showtime into its Paramount+ platform across both streaming and linear later this year in the U.S.

The premium streaming tier and Showtime linear network will be rebranded to Paramount+ with Showtime.

“This new combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners,” Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount, said in a memo to staff. “This change will also drive stronger alignment across our domestic and international Paramount+ offerings, as international Paramount+ already includes Showtime content. And, very importantly, this integration will unlock operational efficiencies and financial benefits across our broader portfolio.”

Chris McCarthy will continue to lead the Showtime studio and oversee network operations for the linear channel. He will work closely with Tom Ryan, who will oversee the Paramount+ with Showtime streaming business.

McCarthy said in a separate memo: “The Showtime brand has always attracted audiences who prefer content that has more edge and more mature themes, and that focuses on complicated characters and layered worlds. Showtime content appeals to metro-minded viewers who are more culturally diverse with a higher concentration living in cities vs. the population at large. These audiences and themes are complementary to the Paramount+ brand, which is much broader, appealing to the entire family and general market audiences across the country.

“As a part of Paramount+, we can put more resources into building out the lanes that have made the Showtime brand famous, as well as turning our hit shows into global hit franchises. To do this, we will divert investment away from areas which are underperforming and that account for less than 10 percent of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.”

He added: “Now that Showtime and our content will be integrated as the premium tier of Paramount+, we will reach more people globally across streaming and linear than ever before. On the network side, this will strengthen our offering to those consumers by allowing us to tap into Paramount+ originals in addition to the Showtime originals, as well as Paramount Pictures movies that come to the services.

“This is a winning strategy that provides more value to our streaming customers and more reasons for cable subscribers to upgrade to the soon-to-be-rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime network. Most importantly, it allows us to put more of our focus on the things that make the Showtime brand famous: our hit content.”