Showcase: Blue Ant International

Heading into 2023, Blue Ant International is buoyed by the momentum of an expanded slate of programming and its proven agility in meeting customer needs.

“Through our strategic acquisition of multiple robust catalogs and libraries, as well as exciting partnerships with key producers on premium content, we are seeing an increase of creative and collaborative deals with multiplatform buyers globally,” says Bryan Gabourie, senior VP of international sales and partnerships.

Gabourie says one advantage of working with Blue Ant’s global distribution team is its solutions-based approach, whether its co-production, presales or its extensive library of premium legacy content, they are open to working in collaborative and innovative ways across multiple genres to satisfy every platform’s needs. “Our independence is a key reason for the diversity in dealmaking and editorial offering. It allows Blue Ant International to find a tailored solution that works best for our clients’ platform needs.”

Blue Ant’s global, multi-genre catalog delivers content that provides unique access to talent as well as long-running, returnable franchises with particular emphasis on genres such as crime, lifestyle, natural history, history, science, paranormal and comedy.

In the lead up to King Charles’ coronation, A Grand Royal Design provides unprecedented access to the royal family. The documentary is an exclusive, inside look at a passion project that King Charles has been working on for over a decade. This documentary was filmed over ten years and features the last footage of the King with Queen Elizabeth in a casual setting.

The returnable and repeatable franchise Mysteries from Above is available for a U.S. premiere. This proven ratings performer, produced by Blue Ant Media’s Saloon Media and sold in 17 territories, investigates significant historic and contemporary sites from above with drone, satellite and aerial photography.

Commissioned by Paramount+ in the U.K., the investigative series Who Killed Meredith Kercher? is a high-impact and true-crime documentary that features rare access to Raffaele Sollecito, who was Amanda Knox’s boyfriend at the time of the murder.

In the food and cooking genre, the series Order Up stars Hudson Yang from Fresh Off the Boat and as he tries to become a chef apprentice and explores and celebrates American and Asian cuisine.

In scripted comedy, the Baroness von Sketch Show is a critically-acclaimed hit, with 46 episodes, featuring comedy veterans Carolyn Taylor and Meredith MacNeill.

And in the natural history space, the returnable franchise Malawi Wildlife Rescue, greenlit for season two, focuses on the staff at an animal rescue center that rehabilitates injured and abandoned animals and then releases them back into the wild.

As Blue Ant International continues to grow, so does the scope of its partnerships and the variety of deal models it is bringing to the market. By providing a wealth of premium content across all genres as both originals and library opportunities, Blue Ant International is able to create effective solutions for any and all platforms around the world.

