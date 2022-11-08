Showcase: All3Media International

ADVERTISEMENT

Basking in a post-MIPCOM glow, All3Media International is getting ready for what it believes will be a busy MIP Cancun for the company and a fruitful Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF).

“Across the market, interest in our wide-ranging, high-quality catalog has never been higher,” says Yari Torres, VP for Latin America. “Our top priorities remain to provide high-quality content to our clients while also finding the perfect homes for our titles.”

Torres adds that the company is excited to see international streaming services opening up across the LatAm region, “meaning there is more space to build new partnerships and more interest in a variety of content, which we can’t wait to introduce to our clients.”

Looking at trends in scripted, Torres says that “intelligently written, beautifully shot thrillers are always popular in the region, and we’re delighted to continue to offer high-quality titles to buyers.” From Clapperboard Studios, Night Train Media and BlackBox Multimedia, the company is offering The Ex-Wife, a psychological thriller full of twists and turns and cliff-hanger endings in each episode.

Additionally, there is Witness Number 3, a thriller from Story Films, producer of the acclaimed, ratings-winning series The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. There is also Drama Republic’s hotly anticipated drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, which follows 20-year-old former slave girl Frannie Langton, who finds herself the prime suspect in a double murder after she journeys from a Jamaican plantation to the grand mansion of George Benham and his beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite.

“Premium factual remains a key focus in our non-scripted strategy, and we are delighted to showcase such an impressive raft of premium factual content,” Torres says. On All3Media International’s MIP Cancun slate, Lion TV’s Stolen: Catching The Art Thieves follows how audacious heists, priceless masterpieces and the criminal underworld are connected. Meanwhile, 72 Films’ Rise of the Billionaires is a four-part factual series that explores the origin stories of entrepreneurs such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who have built the modern world.

Torres also notes strong interest in true-crime content in the region, with All3Media International introducing Story Films’ How to Hire a Hitman, which offers an exploration of the dark web.

And clients across the LatAm region continue to have an appetite for the high-energy and compelling drama of Gordon Ramsay’s catalog. At MIP Cancun, the company is presenting Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, Studio Ramsay’s competition format that follows the famous chef’s search for entrepreneurs who will revolutionize the food industry. Another food-focused entertainment format, Triple Brew Media’s Cooking Up Love follows a celebrity chef as they invite three food-loving single students to a beautiful setting to help them find love through cooking—and eating.

All3Media International is also gearing up to attend ATF in Singapore. “We are looking forward to reconnecting with clients and friends at ATF,” says Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for the Asia Pacific. “A lot has changed in the past two to three years since the last market, and All3Media International has also grown a lot and diversified our content even more.”

The company’s scripted formats have been successful in the AsiaPac region, Duguet notes. “We now have ten scripted formats adapted in Asia with another five in development. We have seen a significant rise in production budgets to compete with the content seen on the global streamers, and so format adaptation has presented a more creatively and economically efficient route to production for our clients, which has been extremely successful.”

An example is Masoom, an Indian adaptation of the drama series Blood that launched on Disney+ Hotstar as the platform’s number one Hindi series. Liar is in production with Astro in Malaysia, and there’s an award-winning Indian version of Two Brothers Pictures’ Cheat that launched as Mithya on ZEE5 earlier this year. An adaptation of the comedy series Step Dave is in production in the region as well.

Additionally, high-end international dramas from leading producers are always in demand across the Asia Pacific, according to Duguet. “Clients are looking for series with strong production value, excellent storytelling and stellar casts, and we’re excited to offer this.” She highlights Indigo Film’s Italian thriller The Gymnasts and Drama Republic’s high-octane western The English.

Escapist scripted content also remains popular with All3Media International’s AsiaPac clients. Highlights include Playground’s global drama All Creatures Great and Small and Objective Fiction and Genial Productions’ The Larkins.

“We have seen rising demand across the region for high-end factual content, so we are delighted to offer a raft of tentpole titles from award-winning premium factual producers that present unmissable real-life stories with global appeal, engrossing narratives and high-end production values,” Duguet adds. Highlights include the aforementioned Rise of the Billionaires; Lion TV’s Saving Venice, which presents first-person stories at the heart of the battle to save the city from rising seas and over-commercialization; and Obsessively Creative’s blue-chip nature documentary Wild Oman: Wonder of Arabia. An upcoming highlight is The Real Crown (w.t.) from 72 Films, presenting a forensic exploration of the British Royal family’s reign under the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On the entertainment side, there is Future Food Stars Australia, which will see global superstar chef Gordon Ramsay pair up with Australian business mogul Janine Allis in the hopes of finding innovative new food ideas and the most exciting Australian food star to receive cash investments. Also on the entertainment formats slate, idtv’s psychological adventure reality series The Traitors, which has sold into 11 territories in 11 months, and The Unknown stand out. Another reality game show is Maverick TV’s Don’t Scream. “Our established format brands also remain popular across our territories, and we continue to see titles such as Kitchen Nightmares, Cash Cab and Undercover Boss traveling well,” Duguet says.

