Sharon Levy Upped at Endemol Shine North America

Sharon Levy has been elevated to CEO of Banijay-owned Endemol Shine North America.

Levy has served as chief content officer of Endemol Shine North America since 2021. She will now will manage all aspects of the business and its growth and continue to lead all of the studio’s unscripted and scripted programming efforts from the company’s North Hollywood headquarters.

“Sharon is one of the most strategic executives in the business, someone whose creative vision is matched only by her market savvy,” said Ben Samek, CEO of Banijay Americas. “Over the past five years, she has already positioned Endemol Shine North America as a major industry player and unleashed the creativity of her group. I look forward to supporting her as she leads her talented team to new heights.”

“I’m very excited to take on the CEO role for the new Endemol Shine North America as we chart its course forward during an extraordinary time for the industry,” said Levy. “I am thankful to Ben for believing in me and my exceptional team and giving us the responsibility and opportunity to redefine ESNA. With Endemol Shine North America now operating solely as a production studio, we’ll move more nimbly and be better positioned to meet the challenges of the moment. It’s a new era at ESNA, and we look forward to working with partners, old and new, to create great television.”

With Levy now in place as CEO, Endemol Shine North America, which previously operated as the holding company on behalf of Banijay Americas, will operate as an independent production studio alongside the nine other Banijay-owned studios.