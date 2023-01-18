Series Mania Taps Lisa Joy as 2023 Jury President

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer Lisa Joy (Westworld, Pushing Daisies, Burn Notice) has been tapped as jury president for this year’s Series Mania Festival and its international competition, set to take place from March 17 to 24.

Joy, along with other jury members who will be announced soon, will award the grand prize for best series, as well as the prizes for best actress, best actor and best writing. Additional awards will be presented during the closing night ceremony on March 24.

As part of Series Mania, the Series Mania Forum will be held from March 21 to 23, with the Lille Dialogues set for March 23.

Joy is best known as the co-creator, writer, director and executive producer of Westworld, which garnered 54 Emmy nominations for its first three seasons. She recently produced The Peripheral, a series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel. She’s currently in production on Fallout, a television series based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise.

“We are very pleased to be announcing here in Los Angeles that the multi-talented, remarkably versatile Lisa Joy will be our jury president for the upcoming edition of Series Mania,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “Lisa’s experience and passion for creating complex and big canvas stories, coupled with her many credits, including the highly successful drama series Westworld, make her the perfect choice to be leading our international jury. We look forward to welcoming her to Lille.”

“I am thrilled to serve as jury president of the 2023 Series Mania,” Joy said. “The festival is an inspiring celebration of the great, diverse and international stories being told in television. It’s also a community of some of the most exciting storytellers and new voices working today. I’m honored to be a part of it.”