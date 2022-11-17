Series Mania Reveals Creative Campaign Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania has unveiled the creation of the Creative Campaign Award, which will be presented to the company that set up the most innovative and unique series marketing campaign.

Creative agencies, broadcasters, streamers or any company that has set up an innovative promotional or experiential campaign for the launch of a series or a returning season of an existing series can apply for the award. The evaluation criteria will include the creativity of the campaign (originality, boldness, innovation) and the results of the campaign (awareness of the series, mentions on social media, press coverage, audience at launch, etc.). For the first edition, campaigns launched in 2021 and 2022 will be eligible. The call for projects is open now through January 6, 2023.

The best campaigns submitted and the winner will be presented during the 2023 Series Mania Forum, set to take place from March 21 to 23.

“We are pleased to launch our new Series Mania’s Creative Campaign Award,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “At the Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania, ideas for series are pitched, then produced or co-produced and financed. We are keen to launch this new award to shed light on this crucial link in the life of a series, which is its notoriety at launch with the viewers. What is the point of making great series if they go unnoticed by their target audiences? It was high time to include channel and platform promotion teams and their creative agencies in our overall ecosystem.”