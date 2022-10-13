Series Mania Opens 2023 Call for Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The call for projects for the 2023 Series Mania Forum’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions has opened, with submissions due by December 16, 2022.

The 2023 edition, taking place March 21 to 23, 2023, will see 15 selected projects participate. The best project will be awarded a €50,000 prize, as determined by a professional jury of leading industry executives. TV series such as Blackport (Iceland), The Last Socialist Artefact (Slovenia, Finland), We Got This (Sweden), Ever After (Italy), No Man’s Land (France), Freud (Germany) and The Head (Spain) were introduced for the first time during the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions.

The call for series for the Series Mania Festival has also opened. Series may be submitted for consideration until January 6, 2023. More than 60 series will be chosen to participate in the Series Mania program. At the end of the eight-day festival, 14 prizes will be awarded by various juries during the closing ceremony.

The Series Mania international competition has seen the launch of series such as Billy the Kid (Epix), The Baby (HBO/Sky), We Own This City (HBO), Kamikaze (HBO Max), Unorthodox (Netflix), The Virtues (Channel 4), The Rain (Netflix), The Split (BBC One), I Love Dick (Prime Video), I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime) and Ride Upon the Storm (DR).