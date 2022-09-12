Wednesday, September 14, 2022
September Digital Editions Now Available

The September digital editions of World Screen and TV Kids include embedded videos and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Interviews with Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, RTÉ’s Dermot Horan and Showmax’s Yolisa Phahle. Plus, the World Screen Premiere of All3Media International’s Ridley and an event preview for the Co-Production Forum at Heart of Europe International TV Festival.

TV Kids
Where’s the Money?: Leading distributors discuss changes in funding models. Plus, a Q&A with Kidoodle.TV’s Brenda Bisner and an event preview for Cartoon Forum.











