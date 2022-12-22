Screen Australia Taps Former Screenworks CEO

Thursday, December 22, 2022
Kristin Brzoznowski


Screen Australia has brought on Ken Crouch in the newly created role of training and industry development manager.

Crouch will join in February from his prior role as CEO of Screenworks, which he has held since 2014.

At Screen Australia, Crouch will develop and implement national programs to support capacity building and skills development for the Australian screen sector. He will report to and work closely with Grainne Brunsdon, head of content, to build a national strategic framework supporting industry capacity and skills development.

Brunsdon said, “Ken brings a wealth of industry experience to this role, having spearheaded development and training opportunities for regionally based creatives and crew through his role at Screenworks. We are delighted to welcome him on board, and I look forward to working with him on this critical work in strengthening our screen sector.”











