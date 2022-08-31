Screen Australia Selects Nine Projects for A$12 Million Production Funding

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen Australia has revealed four feature films, three drama series and two children’s projects that will share in A$12 million ($8.2 million) of production funding, from the scripted and First Nations departments.

The projects receiving funding through the First Nations department include a six-part third series of the drama Total Control, starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths. Total Control season three is financed with support from the ABC, with All3Media International managing sales.

Also part of that funding is the psychological horror The Moogai. Further funding went to Addition, the debut feature film from writer Becca Johnstone (Open Slather) and director Marcelle Lunam (Jimmy Little Messenger); the psychological thriller Went up the Hill; the romantic comedy Little Bird; While the Men are Away, a queer, revisionist historical dramedy for SBS set in 1940s rural Australia; and North Shore, a six-part crime thriller for Paramount (Australia/NZ).

The funded children’s projects are Rock Island Mysteries season two, financed with support from Screen Queensland, with international sales by ViacomCBS; and The Strange Chores season three, financed in association with VicScreen and with support from Screen Queensland and is distributed globally by Boat Rocker.

Minister for Arts Tony Burke said, “Showcasing Australian stories—particularly First Nations stories—is a central part of what I want to do as Arts Minister. Shining a spotlight on Australian stories, is so important, not just for those in the arts sector, but all of us as Australians. These stories contribute to our national identity, and I know these projects will showcase the incredible talent and creativity of our actors, writers, producers, directors and post-production workers—here in Australia and right around the world.”

Screen Australia’s head of content, Grainne Brunsdon, said, “We know there is an appetite for fun, joyful drama content in the international market right now and we’re pleased to announce a number of distinct Australian dramedies and romantic comedies that will engage global audiences as part of this mix. We are also proud to support Australian creatives expanding their skillset, including Northern Pictures producing their first feature film Little Bird and Arcadia bringing to life their first episodic drama with While the Men Are Away for SBS.”

“We have a solid pipeline of impressive applications coming through this financial year. In our first round alone we received applications that exceed our total budget for the entire year, and the remarkable calibre of projects means it’s incredibly competitive,” Brunsdon continued.

Screen Australia’s head of First Nations, Angela Bates, said, “We are proud to announce two premium dramas today including a new season of Total Control which continues to not only captivate viewers but also provide important opportunities for emerging filmmakers above and below the line. Jon Bell’s short film The Moogai won the Midnight Shorts Jury Prize at SXSW 2021 and now we’re thrilled that he is expanding it as a feature film. These compelling projects explore important themes of intergenerational trauma, colonisation and power.”