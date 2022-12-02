SBS Options The Normals Comic Book

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s SBS has optioned AfterShock Comics’ The Normals graphic novel by Adam Glass for a TV adaptation.

The Normals centers around one man who finds out his perfect life and family may be an illusion, leading him on a crusade to save what he believes is real. The adaptation is being produced by Werner Films and distributed by Rive Gauche Television.

Werner Films’ Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies are executive producing alongside Glass and AfterShock’s Jon Kramer, Carrie Stein and Lee Kramer.

“Think about your ‘life’ for a moment–the people you’ve known, the ones you’ve loved and all the stuff in between,” Glass said. “Now imagine you learned it was all not real–that everything you believed, everything you lived, everything you felt never happened and was nothing but a program. What would you do? Anything and everything to keep it.”

“We’re so pleased to be working with SBS Australia, Werner Films and Adam Glass on Adam’s creation for AfterShock Comics,” said Jon Kramer, CEO of AfterShock Media. “We’re beyond excited to introduce The Normals, one of our most talked-about titles in recent years, as a TV series for a worldwide audience.”

Julie Eckersley, head of Scripted at SBS, added, “The Normals is an incredibly interesting premise for a show that we think will be embraced in Australia and across the globe. We are so excited to work with Adam, Lou and the team at Werner Films, as well as AfterShock and more global partners as we bring this series to life.”