Saving Christmas Spirit Lands on AMC+

AMC+ has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the family-friendly Christmas romance movie Saving Christmas Spirit from Nicely Entertainment.

The movie sees American archaeologist Lucy Stewart spend her Christmas break in the Scottish Highlands on a quest to find the ruins of a shrine to the ancient goddess Beira, the Queen of Winter. She checks into the local manor house, where she meets charming distillery owner Duncan, who offers to guide her through the countryside.

Ashley Newbrough (Privileged, Christmas is for Keeps) and James Robinson (Braveheart, Outlander) star in the lead roles. The cast also includes Jake Satow (The Dropout, Gaslit), Layla Burns (Outlander), Louis Emerick (Coronation Street), Joanne Randle (The Show Must Go Online), Tibu Fortes (EastEnders) and Nicholas Karimi (You Don’t Know Me).

Saving Christmas Spirit was directed by Wendy Faraone (That Girl Lay Lay, Raven’s Home) and written by Joelle Sellner (Ben 10, Reluctant Nanny, Love on the Vines). It was produced by Pandora Persephone Films. Nicely Entertainment is handling worldwide distribution.

The film will be debut on AMC+ on December 23 and released on additional platforms in 2023.

Saving Christmas Spirit’s producer, Persephone Hawkins, owner of Pandora Persephone Films, said: “Filming in these remote and awe-inspiring regions of Scotland perfectly captured the style and tone we wanted on screen. Saving Christmas Spirit offers an elevated experience for lovers of traditional Christmas movies, providing a more grandiose and cinematic experience that speaks to audiences around the world while staying true to Scottish history and culture. Along with a touching romance and gorgeous scenery, we also weave in a little holiday magic for an added pop of fun.”

Nicely Entertainment’s founder and CEO, Vanessa Shapiro, who served as executive producer on the film, added, “We’re thrilled to be in continued business with producer Persephone Hawkins. Saving Christmas Spirit is a gorgeous holiday romance, and we’re excited to see its success on a global scale with more business to come next year.”