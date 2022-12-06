Sandra Stern Promoted at Lionsgate

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group.

A key member of the company’s senior management team for nearly 20 years, Stern has helped to guide Lionsgate’s television business to record-breaking revenue growth during nearly every year of her tenure. She helped lead the studio’s television business to unprecedented success this year, with a record 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons.

“Sandra is a great partner, an outstanding executive and one of the best dealmakers in the business,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “With Kevin Beggs and Sandra leading the way, our television business is positioned to create growing value and increasing profitability as its current slate continues to mature and exciting new properties are added.”

“Sandra is a gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chair and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs, to whom Stern continues to report. “After nearly 20 years, our partnership continues to grow and evolve with the fast-changing television landscape.”