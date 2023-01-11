SAG Awards to Stream on Netflix from 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multiyear partnership.

This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on February 26 at 8 p.m.

With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed to stream the show on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, and will tap into its array of social media channels to promote the event.

SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”