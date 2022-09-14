RX France Shares New Details for “Supersized” MIPCOM Cannes

ADVERTISEMENT

RX France has revealed that bookings for the show floor at MIPCOM Cannes have surpassed 300 exhibitors and the event is now tracking to welcome more than 10,000 delegates from 96 countries.

In total, 300-plus exhibiting stand-holders are now confirmed to take exhibition space for the annual market. The majority of these are returning with pre-pandemic size stands (or larger), bringing the outdoor builds surrounding the Palais des Festivals and along the Croissette Beach back for the first time since 2019.

More than 40 first-time exhibiting companies from 21 countries are set to make their MIPCOM debut.

The new Seaview Producers Hub, a 1,000 square meter event space, is central to MIPCOM Cannes 2022. The hub will be driven by a comprehensive program running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The roster of speakers includes Lars Blomgren (Banijay), Matt Brodlie (Constantin), Leona Connell (Newen Connect), Emanuelle Guilbart (APC), Mourad Koufane, (France Télévisions), Sharon Levi (YES Studios), Anke Stoll (Keshet International), Christian Vesper (Fremantle) and Elly Vervloet (VRT), taking part in a series of curated panel sessions and in-depth case studies.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “The confirmations just keep coming for MIPCOM Cannes’ comeback year. The appetite for a full-strength international MIPCOM could not be more apparent and is clear evidence of a confident, energised global TV industry. We are grateful for the overwhelming enthusiastic response to date to plans and particularly for the inaugural Producers Hub. We have a few more exciting announcements to share in the coming weeks before the global industry convenes en masse in Cannes for a supersized MIPCOM.”