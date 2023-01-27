Ruth Berry to Lead ITV Studios Global Commercial Divisions

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruth Berry, currently managing director of global distribution at ITV Studios, has been promoted to lead both of the company’s global commercial divisions.

Global distribution and global entertainment are being brought together under a single leadership team, led by Berry.

According to ITV Studios, the move will enable it to align more closely with buyers and reflects the evolution of the global market with the growth of the streaming platforms, ongoing market consolidation and the adoption by many buyers of a single buying approach across all genres.

Berry will now lead the distribution and monetization of a catalog of 90,000 hours with 285 unique formats.

Arjan Pomper is stepping down as managing director of global entertainment.

ITV Studios’ chief operating officer, David McGraynor, said: “Ruth has been instrumental in building our commercial business and partnering with our clients globally. She has a deep knowledge of what our partners need, and we look forward to ongoing growth as she leads the two divisions.

“I’d like to thank Arjan for the significant contribution he has played in shaping and delivering the strategy for Global Entertainment. Under his leadership, he has created a great team that has delivered impressive financial and operational performance.”

Pomper added: “I am proud to have led global entertainment as it has met the increased demand for the very best in entertainment. We’ve taken shows like The Voice, Love Island, The Chase and new formats like My Mum Your Dad and traveled them around the world as well as future proofing the business to fully embrace new opportunities like the metaverse, gaming and podcasts. The business is in strong shape, and I leave it in Ruth’s capable hands.”