Russo Brothers’ AGBO Promotes for Chief Creative Officer

Kristin Brzoznowski


AGBO, the independent studio led by Anthony and Joe Russo and producer Mike Larocca, has promoted Angela Russo-Otstot to chief creative officer.

Formerly AGBO’s president of creative, Russo-Otstot will continue to oversee development of all projects, many of which extend from storytelling universes that span film, television, gaming, audio and publishing. In her new role, Russo-Otstot will add physical production, marketing and the company’s story department under her purview.

She will continue to report to Larocca, AGBO’s co-founder and vice chairman.

Larocca said: “Angela has been a critical part of the success of AGBO over the past several years. She’s a creative force, a strong steward of our slate, and a true friend to the artists, filmmakers and collaborators that call AGBO home. We are thrilled about her new role at the company and have no doubt that, with Angela in a leadership position, AGBO will continue its incredible growth.”











