Rola Bauer, Lindsay Sloane Take on New Roles in MGM Restructuring

Amazon Studios has restructured operations within MGM, with new roles for Rola Bauer and Lindsay Sloane.

Bauer, former president of international TV for MGM, will expand her responsibilities as head of pan-English scripted SVOD TV, development and series. Bauer will oversee the development and production of a new slate of English-language originals for Prime Video.

Sloane, former senior executive VP of MGM scripted TV, will lead U.S. scripted television for MGM. Sloane and her team will develop projects for Amazon Studios, as well as continue to take projects to the external market.

The changes were unveiled in a memo from Amazon Studios’ head of television, Vernon Sanders.

As part of the reorganization, MGM U.S. scripted TV will absorb the scope and projects of Orion Television. Sanders said that the company is in discussions with Bradley Gardner to join the fold in a producing deal at MGM TV.