Roku Exceeds 70 Million Active Accounts Globally

Roku has revealed that its number of active accounts now exceeds 70 million, alongside plans to launch its first-ever Roku-branded TV.

Active accounts as of Q4 2021 were 60.1 million. Globally, streaming hours were 23.9 billion in Q4 and 87.4 billion for full-year 2022, a 19 percent increase year-on-year.

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”

The launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023.

The Roku Channel has expanded with many new content offerings. Over the last year, The Roku Channel premiered its first original movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and added Roku Originals such as The Great American Baking Show, Martha Gardens and Emeril Cooks and exclusive content like The Rich Eisen Show.