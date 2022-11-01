Rogan Productions Hires New Head of Production

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan Productions has tapped Passion Pictures alum Nicholas Franklin as its new head of production.

Franklin is an experienced head of production, with a career spanning 18 years. His credits include David Harewood: Psychosis and Me (BBC Two), Catching Killers (Netflix), Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris (Channel 4/Smithsonian), Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (HBO, BBC, Arte) and Locked Up Abroad (Nat Geo). He joins from Passion Pictures.

In his new role, Franklin will report to Soleta Rogan, managing director, and James Rogan, creative director.

Over the past year, Rogan Productions has produced films such as My Daughter’s Killer for Netflix, Crisis In Care: Follow the Money for BBC’s Panorama, Gay Under the Taliban for All 4 and Made in the ’80s: The Decade That Shaped Our World, which aired this week. It was recently revealed that Rogan will produce Signs for Change (w.t.) for BBC.

“We’re excited to welcome Nick to the team at a key time in the company’s evolution,” said Soleta Rogan. “His truly impressive experience, vision and ambition make him a welcome addition to the senior leadership team, and we’re very much looking forward to moving into the next period of growth with Nick on board.”

Franklin added, “I have always been impressed by the breadth and quality of the output at Rogan Productions. I am looking forward to joining the teams in London and Glasgow and being a key part in the next stage of the company’s growth and development.”