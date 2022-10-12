The Rings of Power Leads September’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel franchise, picked up the most followers on Instagram out of all the new series that debuted in September, according to The WIT.

Set in Middle Earth, the series, which covers all the majors events of the Second Age: the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor and the last alliance between Elves and Men, has racked up 435,000 Instagram followers. Its sprawling cast includes Nazanin Boniadi (401,000 followers), Ismael Cruz Córdova (235,000), Morfydd Clark (151,000) and Benjamin Walker (81,000).

Ben Bu Cihana Sığmazam (The Father), which picked up 135,000 followers since it bowed on ATV for second place, follows the fate of a Turkish agent who disappeared for several years after pretending to be dead. He ends up injured abroad during an unauthorized operation to avenge his brother. Pelin Akil (3.1 million followers), Oktay Kaynarca (1.8 million) and Ebru Özkan (300,000) star.

In third with 120,000 followers, the syndicated U.S. daytime talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show shines a light on everyday stories and features celebrity guests. Its host, Jennifer Hudson, has 3.7 million followers.

Another syndicated U.S. talk show, Sherri scored 115,000 followers to land fourth place. Hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who has 1.1 million followers herself, it offers a daily dose of pop culture, comedy, conversations and celebrity and human-interest interviews.

Rounding out the top five with 63,000 followers, Sangue Oculto (Hidden Blood) debuted on SIC in Portugal featuring Luana Piovani (4.6 million followers), Sara Matos (1 million) and João Catarré (98,000). The telenovela tells the story of triplet sisters separated at birth. Two of them reunite three decades later.

A new celebrity version of the local adaptation of The Farm, Pesadilla en El Paraíso (The Farm) takes sixth place with 45,000 followers. The series, which debuted on Spain’s Telecinco, sees 16 contestants live together on a farm in the region of Cadiz, Andalusia. It is hosted by Lara Álvarez (2 million followers) and Carlos Sobera (105,000).

In seventh place with 44,000 followers, Star TV’s Yalı Çapkını (Golden Boy) centers on the complicated relationship between a wealthy young man and the fiancée his grandfather has chosen for him. The Turkish series stars Emre Altuğ (551,000 followers), Gözde Kansu (386,000), Gülçin Santırcıoğlu (236,000) and Mert Ramazan Demir (231,000).

Cinta Alesha (Love Alesha), with 40,000 followers for eighth place, is an Indonesian daily drama about a young girl who never knew a mother’s love. She goes to Jakarta with her grandmother, where they work as maids and experience only misfortune. Masayu Anastasia (1 million followers) and Makayla Rose (135,000) star in the RCTI series.

Taking ninth place, Turkey’s Bir Küçük Gün Işığı (A Little Sunshine) garnered 35,000 followers. The ATV drama centers on Elif, who loses her husband in a traffic accident and learns that she has been living a lie for years. Not only is there a child of his out there, but there are also dozens of unanswered questions. The cast includes Berk Oktay (1.6 million followers), Seray Kaya (1 million) and Tuğçe Açıkgöz (121,000).

Completing September’s top-ten list, Bir Peri Masalı (A Fairy Tale) racked up 27,000 followers since its debut on FOX in Turkey. Starring Alina Boz (4.6 million followers), Hazal Filiz Küçükköse (3 million) and Nazan Kesal (577,000), it tells the story of the overly ambitious Zeynep, who, after stumbling upon a bag full of money, decides to completely transform her life, taking on a new personality as she scams her way into Istanbul’s high society.

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.