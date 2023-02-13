Report Outlines Benefits of Australian Film, TV Production Incentives

The film and TV production incentives in Australia boosted the local economy by A$16.5 billion ($11.5 billion) between 2018 and 2022, according to a new Olsberg SPI study.

The report, Study on the Impact of Film and Television Production Incentives in Australia, was launched by the Australia New Zealand Screen Association (ANZSA) and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) at an event in Canberra.

It found that spending on Australian productions hit a record of A$2.2 billion ($1.5 billion) in 2021/22, a 91 percent gain over the four years studied.

Jonathan Olsberg, chairman of Oslberg SPI, noted. “Our study into the impact of Australia’s film and television Offsets found that Australia’s screen production industry is a thriving economic sector, supported by a suite of effective initiatives in the form of the PDV Offset, Producer Offset and the Location Offset and Incentive. The study provides further evidence that Australia’s system of screen production Offsets helps deliver economic impact on a consistent basis.”