Red Arrow Studios International Unveils MIPTV Slate

Red Arrow Studios International has revealed its MIPTV slate, which includes a variety of new titles across scripted, formats and factual.

Leading its scripted offering, the anthology series Plan B sees an individual employ the eponymous agency, which has the power to return them to the past and potentially alter their future.

Another scripted series in the company’s catalog, the drama The Friedmanns centers on a family determined to rebuild their lives in the wake of tragedy. “It reflects life as it is and doesn’t shy away from tackling controversial themes, but it manages to do so in a positive and aspirational way,” says Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director.

The comedy drama Message from Mom, meanwhile, follows a family accompanied through their grief by recorded messages left by their late mother.

Season three of the high-octane conspiracy drama Departure is also on offer. The new season focuses on the mysterious sinking of a sea ferry bound for Newfoundland.

From Red Arrow Studios International’s format catalog, the game show Bet Your Lucky Stars sees contestants bet on the general knowledge and skills of celebrities to help them win. “It’s perfect family viewing,” says Gerhartz.

Another format on offer, The Stacking Show features two teams that battle over eight rounds to stack a range of everyday items to win a cash prize.

Factual highlights include Bloody Boston, a fresh take on the world of Boston organized crime from the infamous fugitive “Whitey” Bulger to brutal Irish gang wars and FBI corruption.

Additionally, the factual catalog features season two of The Weekly: Special Edition, a collection of stand-alone documentaries produced by The New York Times and Left/Right.

“We are really looking forward to returning to Cannes and showcasing our strong slate of scripted, formats and premium factual to our clients in person,” Gerhartz says.