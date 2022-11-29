Rainmaker Invests in Saffron Cherry

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainmaker Content has taken a minority equity stake in Saffron Cherry Productions, the multi-genre indie behind The Madame Blanc Mysteries and The World According to Grandpa.

The agreement builds on Rainmaker’s existing first-look deal with the producer. The acquisition represents a first for both parties: it is Rainmaker’s first investment in an indie and Saffron Cherry’s first equity partnership.

Graham Begg, founder and co-CEO of Rainmaker Content, will join Saffron Cherry’s board as part of the deal. Rainmaker Director Debbie Manner was instrumental in bringing the two parties together and continues to play an active role in the relationship between the two companies.

Over the last year, Rainmaker and Saffron Cherry have worked together on a slate of returning drama series, which they will now bring to market. This includes Blurred by Ian Winterton, about a police officer with a disturbing talent for “super-recognizing” faces; The Dales Detective Agency, based on Julia Chapman’s best-selling book series of the same name; Fit For a Queen by Richard Easter, based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite fashion designer; and Hudson Hughes by Tanya Samuel MBE, which chronicles the adventures of the surprisingly talented nephew of Sherlock Holmes’s housekeeper.

Greg Phillips, founder and co-CEO of Rainmaker Content, said: “In today’s challenging climate, creative companies need a mix of talent, commercial acumen and strong relationships if they are to be sustainable. Over the last year, it’s become clear that Rainmaker and Saffron Cherry not only have complementary skills, visions and voices but that, working together, we can go further and achieve greater. Our investment in Saffron Cherry recognizes that and signals our ambition to continue to deliver fresh and engaging shows.

Caroline Roberts-Cherry, founder and managing director of Saffron Cherry, added: “Rainmaker’s commitment will allow Saffron Cherry to get where we want to be faster; it was important to Martin, Sally and I to partner with a company who ‘got us’ and who recognize the power of authentic storytelling. We look forward to this next exciting chapter.”