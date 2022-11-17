Friday, November 18, 2022
QVC+ to Debut First Original Holiday Movie

QVC+’s first original holiday movie, Holly & the Hot Chocolate, is slated to premiere on November 24 and will remain available throughout the holiday season.

Based on a story by QVC presenter and cookbook author David Venable, who makes a cameo in the film, Holly & the Hot Chocolate centers on a big city food critic who unexpectedly finds herself stuck in the small town of Pine Falls during Christmas. Surrounded by locals who love the season as much as she does, she learns that at the center of their holiday spirit is a special hot chocolate recipe sold in the town square.

After the film’s debut, Venable will appear on-air selling the hot chocolate—made in partnership with Serendipity—utilizing movie props and set pieces while sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the production.

The movie stars Ryan Farrell, Hanna Gaffney, Steve Gerben, Olivia Gropp and Venable. It was directed by John McKeever, who wrote the script with Mike Gleaso.











