Princess Pictures Acquires Boulder Media from Hasbro

Australian indie Princess Pictures has acquired the Dublin-based animation studio Boulder Media from Hasbro.

The move is part of an effort to expand Princess’s production services capacity for its own and third-party content and to start developing Irish projects.

Among Boulder’s roster of projects are My Little Pony for Paramount Pictures and Netflix, Memento Mori for RTÉ, Danger Mouse for Fremantle, Wander over Yonder and Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja for Disney, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy and Transformers: Cyberverse for Entertainment One (eOne) and The Amazing World of Gumball for Cartoon Network.

Princess Pictures’ managing director, Emma Fitzsimons, said, “We’re beyond thrilled to join Boulder Media to the Princess Pictures group. In Boulder, we have found a studio that boasts not only first-class artists but also kindred spirits that share our sense of humor and passion for great stories. Boulder Media has an established reputation in kids’ animation production, and we’re going to add a new focus—being prime-time adult comedy production.”

Boulder Managing Director Jenni MacNeaney said, “We are delighted to become part of the Princess Pictures group. This synergetic relationship opens up unique opportunities for our future slate and enables us to amplify our creative offering in the market. It’s an exciting step forward in building the Boulder brand, one that values the great work we’ve produced over the last 22 years, while setting us up for future success.”

Fitzsimons added, “We’re very much looking forward to growing the Boulder Media business and to start creating new projects. We already have some great shows in the pipeline. Look out for hiring announcements for both Boulder Media and our Australian studio soon.”