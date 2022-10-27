Prime Video Orders Sausage Party Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video has ordered Sausage Party: Foodtopia, a series based on the 2016 animated feature film, from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Point Grey Pictures.

Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton will return. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester will join the cast.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

The series is being executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners. Shaffir and Hunter co-wrote the 2016 film with Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producing via Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the film, is supervising director for the series and is executive producing alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu, as well as Andrew Millstein.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party,” said Rogen and Goldberg. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Sony Co-President Jason Clodfelter added, “The original film was another irreverent comedy from the brilliant comedic minds of Seth and Evan. When Annapurna, Seth and Evan approached us to wholly reboot the project as a TV series, we were thrilled to be a part of the collaboration and equally excited to have Prime Video as our partner. We look forward to the fanfare around Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which promises to be a hit.”