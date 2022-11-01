Pluto TV Expands CBS Content Roster

ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV is adding thousands of hours of classic episodes and series from the CBS slate to its offering by the end of the year.

Audiences will now have access to over 6,300 classic episodes available to stream on-demand, tripling the amount of CBS series currently available on-demand on Pluto TV. Nine all-new all-time hits such as Cheers, Frasier, Star Trek and more will premiere across select Pluto TV original channels with the hit CBS crime dramas Criminal Minds and new seasons of Hawaii-Five-O now available on-demand on Pluto TV.

“Pluto TV and CBS are both proven leaders delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Paramount Streaming. “With unrivaled access to the coveted CBS library, Pluto TV is able to deliver the best of both worlds to our viewers—world-class, evergreen programming with flexible viewing options, all for free.”

“Pluto TV and CBS are a great example of how having a BIG network and studio partnered closely with a FAST platform can supercharge our streaming ecosystem,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “Both of our teams are continually benefitting from insights and learnings around FAST programming performance to help define future strategies that benefit each of our businesses. The overwhelming success of the CSI and 48 Hours channels on Pluto TV are just two recent examples of how our broadcast franchises are connecting with a growing and often unduplicated streaming audience. We think we’re just getting started in how we can work together with Pluto TV for the benefit of our content and the company.”