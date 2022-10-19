Pinnacle Peak Pictures Presents New Films at MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinnacle Peak Pictures has brought two new films to MIPCOM, including High Expectations, starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, Cheers).

High Expectations tells the story of a soccer player who loses his connection with his father, Coach Davis, after he is kicked off the Carolina Mantis soccer team. He ends up spending more time with his ex-girlfriend, who is pursuing her dreams of being a musician, and becomes inspired to try out for the rival soccer club.

In addition to Grammer, the film stars Taylor Gray (Star Wars Rebels), singer Ally Brooke (Fifth Harmony), Brianna Scurry (Air Bud: World Pup), Adam Aalderks (Ballers, The Passage) and Tyler Chase (The Walking Dead, All Summers End). It is directed by Jonathan Southard and Christopher D. White (Missing Brendan).

Also on Pinnacle Peak’s slate is An Unlikely Angel, starring Jillian Murray (Code Black) and Roberta Amaya (Courageous). Directed by Durrell Nelson (The X-Files), the movie tells the story of a successful NYC toy executive who struggles with the idea of becoming a mother. She gets the chance to see how her future as a mother will turn out when she is blindsided by a semi-truck and wakes up seven years later.

Ron Gell, VP of international sales and distribution, said, “I am excited to bring both of these wonderful films to MIPCOM. Both films share excellent acting, writing and directing. These films are perfect for a worldwide audience and share the universal theme of family and love.”