Peter Chernin’s North Road Lands Qatari Investment

Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company has received a $150 million investment from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Chernin launched his global mult-genre studio in 2022 with $500 million from Providence Equity Partners and $300 million in debt financing from Apollo. The Qatari investment will be used to supplement the company’s growth capital reserves. The company already includes Chernin Entertainment, Words + Pictures, Kinetic Content, Left Right Productions, 44 Blue and a London-based international division led by Jan Frouman and Kristin Jones.

“QIA’s investment enables North Road to capitalize even further on the growing demand for premium, independent content,” said Chernin, CEO. “Building on the support from Providence Equity, we have already been able to bring together some of the highest-quality suppliers of film and TV content, led by some of the best creative executives in the business. This investment fuels our continuing strategy to expand via organic and inorganic growth initiatives globally.”.

“QIA is delighted to support the expansion of the North Road Company, a market-leading media firm,” said Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, QIA’s chief investment oOfficer for the Americas. “This investment underpins our strategy to invest in innovative media and technology companies around the world and advances our long-term partnership with The Chernin Group.”

“QIA is a valued, long-term partner, and we look forward to working with them alongside Peter and the North Road team,” added Davis Noell, senior managing director of Providence Equity Partners. “We continue to see a tremendous opportunity in a fragmented industry to build a leading global, independent content studio, and this additional capital will help us in our plans to continue to aggressively grow North Road and pursue strategic acquisitions.”